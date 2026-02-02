Yorkville resident wins annual super soup cook off

Yorkville resident Jeanne Leifheit displays an inscribed gold-colored soup pot, a traveling trophy she won in an annual Norwegian soup contest held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Al Bensen)

Yorkville resident Jeanne Leifheit took first place in an annual Norwegian soup cook off at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

Members voted Leifheit’s potato corn chowder best of the eight homemade entries. Leifheit was awarded a traveling gold-colored soup pot by Barb Johnson, Polar Star cultural director and last year’s winner.

Tied for second place were midnight mushroom soup by Kimberly Rubis of Montgomery and pea soup by Carol Hirsch of Yorkville.

Rounding out the contestants were Carol Devito of Lombard with mushroom soup; Barb Johnson of Yorkville and Lori Nolan of Elgin with Norwegian beef and root vegetable; Kelly Welin of Wheaton with cheese and chicken soup; and Maryann Doetschman with pea soup.

Polar Star Lodge 5-472, meeting near Chicago at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, is a member of Sons of Norway.

The organization is a Minneapolis, Minn.-based non-profit founded in 1895 to promote Norwegian culture and heritage and offer financial products and services to members.

The organization offers activities including language classes, cooking classes and sports programs to celebrate members’ Norwegian heritage.

The organization has more than 330 locally governed lodges in the U.S., Canada and Norway. Members celebrate their Norwegian heritage at their local lodge and participate in district lodge activities and events.

For more information, call 630-553-7389 or visit polarstarlodge.com/5.html for more information.

Recipe for potato corn chowder

1.5 pounds of potatoes

1 lb. bacon

4 teaspoons flour

2.3 cups chicken broth

2 cups half and half

1 can creamed corn

1 lb. corn

Boil 1.5 pounds of potatoes

Brown 1 lb. bacon

Sprinkle flour on bacon grease

Cook until thick

Add potato water, chicken broth, half and half

Cook and stir until thickened

Add potatoes, bacon, creamed corn and bagged corn