Megalodome Golf launches $50 million investment fund to build domed golf course in Oswego

In September 2024, village trustees unanimously approved the concept plans of Canada-based Megalodome Golf to construct four 270,000-square-foot golf domes that would house the nine-hole golf course along with a practice facility. An 8,000-square-foot clubhouse also is proposed. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Canada-based Megalodome Golf has announced that it has launched a $50 million investment fund to build its nine-hole domed golf course near Route 30 in Oswego.

The company made the announcement recently on its website. In September 2024, Oswego village trustees unanimously approved the concept plans of Megalodome Golf to construct four 270,000-square-foot golf domes that would house the nine-hole golf course along with a practice and training facility. An 8,000-square-foot clubhouse also is proposed.

The practice and training facility would include a 275-yard driving range that would allow for real ball flight visualization.

“Established in close collaboration with renowned capital-raising expert Brad Blazar and his platform, Capital Connections, and his legal team, this fund marks the official kickoff of a project set to redefine industry standards,” the company said in a statement. “This strategic partnership ensures a solid and attractive structure for accredited investors looking to partner with a world first.”

The project is being called as the world’s first indoor golf experience that replicates a real golf course. It is proposed for 100 acres west of Route 30 and north of Rance Road.

In talking to Oswego village trustees about the project, Megalodome Golf President and General Manager Bertrand Quentin noted the trees, cactuses and grass that are part of the proposed landscape would be artificial.

“Only the sand and the ponds are natural,” he said.

The property currently is unincorporated and zoned agriculture in Will County. Plans also set aside about 34 acres for potential future development and 7.5 acres for stormwater detention.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman was impressed by the plans.

“I think this is just so cool,” he said following a presentation on the proposal. “This is fantastic. There is nothing else in the world like this.”

The proposed golf domes would be 110 feet high.

“This will allow for full swing capacity for those big hitters who can hit it that high,” said Carrie Hansen, director of planning and government services for Oswego-based Schoppe Design Associates Inc., told trustees.

In addition, the domes would incorporate state-of-the-art climate control to maintain perfect playing conditions year-round regardless of the weather, Hansen said. The domes will be designed to withstand winds of up to 120 mph.

The course design is inspired by Arizona’s renowned golf courses.

“The design offers golfers a sense of escapism on a course that mimics one of the best in the world,” Hansen said.

The facility would be open from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week and is expected to attract about 290,000 customers a year. A traffic study will be done “to make sure that we are not overburdening the adjacent roadway systems,” she said.

A two-story glass clubhouse would be built between domes 1 and 4. There are plans to possibly add a third story to the clubhouse.

“This would add event and banquet capacity, which we know is a need here in Oswego,” Hansen said.

The clubhouse would feature a pro shop, bar and lounge areas. It also would accommodate cloak and locker rooms, and office space.