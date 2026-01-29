Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Caleb Viscogliosi, Yorkville wrestling, senior

Caleb Viscogliosi, right of Yorkville tries to control Ben Guskiewicz of St. Charles East in the 175-weight class during the Flavin Invite held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Name: Caleb Viscogliosi

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Viscogliosi won the 175-pound championship at the Southwest Prairie Conference meet, helping lead the Foxes to their fifth straight conference title.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Derek Zahorak of Oswego East bowling, Jadyn Long of Plano basketball and Nick Michalek of Sandwich basketball.

Here is Viscogliosi’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Winning conference, I know it’s not the end goal but what did it mean to you?

Viscogliosi: Winning conference meant improvement. The growth from third to first represents where I am compared to last year. Constant improvement has been my goal in every sport throughout high school and winning conference added to the sum of growth throughout my years.

How’s the season gone otherwise, what are other highlights?

Viscogliosi: The season is going pretty well for me. I have been seeing growth all year and along came some highlights. I would highlight some of my notable wins against people who beat me last year and are amazing competitors. I love that i’ve seen improvement but this season I have really loved the bond I have with my teammates. We are all so close with each other similar to football and it makes the season much more memorable.

I read that you were debating coming back out for wrestling. What ultimately made you decide to come back out?

Viscogliosi: Ultimately, my Coach, Bodi, and I talked and he helped me with my decision to keep wrestling. He reminded me how much I could provide for my team and I knew that I owed it to them. They’re all amazing athletes and I don’t know where I would be if I did not wrestle. Along with my coach, I had many internal thoughts that believed I shouldn’t let go of something I started and have been working for my entire life. My family supported me through all of it and I am forever grateful for that.

I obviously know you from football too but what do you enjoy about wrestling?

Viscogliosi: I enjoy the one-on-one aspect but I also enjoy that I can still be on a team. Being with people that train me to be the best for myself means so much. It is me against one other person and the thrill is exciting. It is my hard work with my team, against his. It ultimately comes down to who put more work in and I love that. Things like upsets can happen but they’re all through hard work.

Football wise, how did things come together with UW-Platteville?

Viscogliosi: Things with Platteville worked out tremendously. They were one of the couple schools that showed the most interest and as soon as I got on campus I felt a click. The coaches reminded me so much of my coaches back here in Yorkville and I loved it. Their campus and football program are great and I feel like Platteville was home the minute I left. I am blessed that I got on offer to be on the team and continue my career and I have been more than happy to take the coaches up on that offer.

What are some goals for the rest of the year?

Viscogliosi: The goal is to make it down to Champaign and place. All my hard work, success, and failure has led to my final opportunity. I love the pressure and I know I will be able to capitalize. Through belief in myself and belief from my team, I know I can do it. I just have to prove it to myself. Everyone I have met throughout my career has made me into the wrestler I am and I couldn’t be prouder. From the Vesters in Club wrestling, to Coach Oster and Bodi, they’ve all pushed me to be my best.

Another goal of mine is to lead my team down to team state aswell. I believe that if I pull my weight alongside all my amazing teammates, we can accomplish great things against great teams. I believe in them and trust flows through our team. Those are my goals.