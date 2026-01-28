Montgomery announces winners of first Employee Awards Program

(from left) Meghan Ostreko assistant village administrator, Erica Lopez, police social worker, Ismael Diaz, police commander, Matt Brolley, village president, Clara Martinez, customer service specialist, Jeff Zoephel, village administrator, at the Montgomery Village Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, The village announced the honorees of its first Employee Awards Program. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery announced the recipients of its inaugural Employee Awards Program, a new peer-nominated initiative recognizing outstanding employees “whose work reflects the village’s strategic priorities and core values,” the village said in a news release.

The awards program includes three honors—Impact Award, Innovation Award, and Core Values Champion Award—each aligned with the village’s commitment to community engagement, cooperation and collaboration, customer service, equality and inclusion, integrity, and professionalism, the village release said.

“The nominations we received reflect the dedication, talent, and heart of our staff,” Village Administrator Jeff Zoephel said in the release.

“Reviewing these submissions was truly a privilege. While we are celebrating three outstanding winners, every nominee should be proud of the respect and appreciation they have earned from their colleagues,” Zoephel said.

Three employees were recognized during the Village Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 26. In total, approximately 20 peer nominations were received.

The recognized winners were:

Impact Award – Commander Ismael Diaz

Commander Ismael Diaz was recognized for his “significant impact” on both the Montgomery Police Department and the broader community, the village said.

Through his leadership and commitment to mentorship, Diaz has “created meaningful internship and educational opportunities, welcoming students into the department to gain real-world experience across multiple divisions.” the village said.

Many participants have gone on to pursue careers in public service, including with Montgomery and other local agencies, the release said.

Innovation Award – Social Worker Erica Lopez

Erica Lopez received the Innovation Award for her “visionary work” in building and expanding the police department’s social work program, the village said.

In just over two years, she has developed forward-thinking initiatives that support residents, employees, and community partners, including the creation of MPOWER (Montgomery Providing Outreach Wellness, Empowerment, and Resilience), the village said.

“Her ability to develop impactful programs with limited resources exemplifies creativity, initiative, and a deep commitment to service,” the village said.

Core Values Champion Award – Clara Martinez

The Core Values Champion Award was presented to Clara Martinez, who was nominated multiple times by colleagues across departments. As the “welcoming face” of Village Hall, she consistently demonstrates integrity, inclusion, and professionalism, the village said.

Martinez is fluent in both English and Spanish and plays a vital role in serving residents and business owners, “often going above and beyond her responsibilities to support departments and ensure residents feel heard, respected, and supported,” the village release said.

“This program reinforces the culture we are building—one where employees support one another, live our values, and take pride in serving Montgomery,” said Zoephel. “We are excited to continue this tradition of recognition in the years ahead.”

.