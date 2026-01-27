Oswego School Board approves attendance boundary changes for 2026-27 school year

Oswego School District 308 Deputy Superintendent Heather Kincaid talks about student assignment and enrollment growth during a public forum at Plank Junior High School Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Oswego School Board members unanimously voted to approve boundary changes at their Jan. 26 board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

In the face of continued growth, Oswego School District 308 will adjust the boundaries for a few of its elementary and junior high schools starting this fall.

Oswego School Board members unanimously voted to approve the boundary changes at their Jan. 26 board meeting. The district’s immediate concerns are at Grande Park and Southbury elementary schools, which are approaching capacity.

The district covers about 68 square miles, with students not only from Oswego, but also from Aurora, Joliet, Montgomery, Plainfield and Yorkville.

Grande Park can accommodate 698 students and Southbury’s capacity is 797 students. Under the current boundaries, Grande Park’s enrollment is expected to reach 645 students by the 2027-28 school year.

Southbury is expected to have an enrollment of 754 students by that same year and 848 by the 2028-29 school year.

As part of the boundary changes, students in Auburn Lakes subdivision in Plainfield will be transferred from Grande Park Elementary School in Plainfield to Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School in Aurora.

“They historically have gone to Wolf’s Crossing,” District 308 Deputy Superintendent Heather Kincaid said. “In a previous student assignment move, they were moved to Grande Park.”

In Zone 4, which includes the Hudson Pointe and Emblem communities in Oswego, students will be transferred from Southbury Elementary School in Oswego to Churchill Elementary School in Oswego.

“Geographically, proximity wise, it is about half the distance from Southbury to Churchill,” Kincaid said. “Routes will be essentially cut in half timewise.”

Zone 4 is bounded by Wolf’s Crossing to the north, Harvey Road to the west, Rance Road/111th to the south and Route 30 to the east. Junior High School students living in the zone will continue to attend Traughber Junior High School.

With the boundary changes, Southbury Elementary School is projected to have 794 students in 2029-30 and 845 students in 2030-31. In turn, Grande Park Elementary School is projected to have 578 students in 2029-30 and 569 students in 2030-31.

As part of the boundary changes, students living in the Oswego East area (including the Redwood Oswego subdivision) will be transferred from Hunt Club Elementary School to Fox Chase Elementary School in Oswego.

The area is bounded by Mill Street to the north, Orchard Road to the west and and Route 34 to the south.

In addition, students in the Auburn Lakes subdivision will be transferred from Murphy Junior High School in Plainfield to Bednarcik Junior High School in Aurora, which is next to Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School.

“That feeder system would stay consistent,” Kincaid said.

Students in the Hudson Pointe and Emblem communities in Oswego will transfer from Murphy Junior High School in Plainfield to Plank Junior High School in Oswego.

“It also is much closer, similar to the move from Southbury to Churchill,” she said.

Future changes

More boundary changes are proposed for Southbury in the future.

“The recommendations do not put any other school over capacity and it does bring Grande Park down, out of that high 90% capacity,” Kincaid said. “We will need to continue to watch the Grande Park and Hunt Club area as potential new growth comes.”

Additional boundary realignment for other parts of the district could take place starting in the fall of 2027.

Students affected by the boundary changes can submit a form to stay at their current school for the 2026-27 school year. Transportation will not be provided for those students, Kincaid said.