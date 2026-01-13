Plano man receives 7 years in prison for possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse images

A 25-year-old Plano man charged with possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse images has been sentenced to seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the Kendall County State’s Attorney said.

Joshua French was charged in March 2025 following a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving both the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Lisle Police Department.

Detectives were able to track the cyber tip that was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to a X account that had shared images of child pornography, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. The messages were traced back to French and a search of his house was conducted November 2024.

Charges were later filed after a thorough search of all the electronic devices located in the house.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said that while French did not have any prior criminal history, his prison sentence was warranted based upon the nature of the charges.

“Some people out there lose sight that each of these videos that investigators find contained a child who had been victimized, and individuals who disseminate and share this material are just perpetuating the cycle,” Weis said in a news release.

French will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life based upon the conviction and will serve three years to life on mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

The case was prosecuted by Criminal Division Chief Frank Gorup. French was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.