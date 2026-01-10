Biohazard, forensic and crime scene clean-up company expands in Yorkville

(file photo) Aftermath Services, a biohazard, forensic and crime scene clean-up company is expanding in Yorkville. (Metro Creative)

Aftermath Services, a biohazard, forensic and crime scene clean-up company that prioritizes discreet and compassionate services, is expanding with a new 5,000-square-foot facility in Yorkville.

The business is expanding into its new location at 1215 Deer St., Yorkville.

Aftermath Services specializes in biohazard, suicide and unattended death cleaning. The cleaning service is available 24/7, including in areas throughout Kendall County, like Plano and Oswego.

According to its website, the business specializes in handling sensitive situations “with a commitment to thorough and respectful remediation.”

“With experience handling Yorkville’s unique mix of residential neighborhoods, local businesses, and community spaces, we follow strict safety and regulatory standards to ensure every property is fully remediated and safe for re-entry.”

For more information on Aftermath Services and all its team offers, visit, aftermath.com/locations/illinois/yorkville.