Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dillon Griffin, Oswego, wrestling, senior

Name: Dillon Griffin

School: Oswego, senior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Griffin won the 144-pound championship at the Ed Ewoldt Invitational, helping lead Oswego to third place as a team.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Ella Cooper of Oswego East wrestling, Mason Lockett of Oswego East basketball and Rhen Staudacher of Parkview Christian basketball.

Here is Griffin’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Winning that tournament last weekend, what did it mean and how do you feel you wrestled? Any wins stand out?

Griffin: Winning the tournament was exciting. I feel I wrestled pretty good. A lot of rust to still knock off from football season. One win that stood out would be that i was the the fifth seed and beat the one seed in the semifinals match.

How has the season gone otherwise? What wins do you feel have been your best?

Griffin: Season has been moving kinda slow for me so far due to football going almost a third into the season but i am just trying to get back to my best wrestling.

Any aspects of your wrestling did you work to improve on for this season?

Griffin: Aspect to work on would be conditioning, no matter what shape you feel you are in you are never in wrestling shape.

How and when did you get started with the sport?

Griffin: Got introduced to the sport at a young age from my dad’s side of the family. They have been wrestling all their lives and my dad signed me up and now it’s just a part in my life.

I know you play football too - anything in particular you like about wrestling?

Griffin: I love football and the environment, nothing can really compete with that but my favorite thing about wrestling is how much better the food tastes after cutting weight.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Griffin: Throughout the rest of the season i really want to continue to win matches, and continue into the state series and go the distance.