Kendall County Sheriff’s Office releases results of most recent traffic safety campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office charged one motorist with driving under the influence and issued four speeding tickets as part of its recent traffic enforcement campaign reminding motorists to buckle up and driver sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign took place from Dec. 12 to Jan. 5 in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

The department also issued three illegal transportation of alcohol citations, one unlawful possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle citation, one seat belt citation and nine other citations.

“We can’t stress this enough—impaired driving is a deadly gamble, no matter where you live,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “Whether it involves alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, irresponsible and puts lives at risk – not just your own, but also your passengers and everyone else on the road. That’s why we conduct these traffic enforcement campaigns: to save lives and keep our communities safe.”

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.