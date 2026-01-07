Plano man charged with 3 felonies after attempted home invasion in Montgomery

A Plano man was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor following an attempted home invasion in Montgomery on the morning of Jan. 4.

Jalen K. Ruff, 32, is charged with an attempted home invasion felony, a criminal damage to property felony and a domestic battery felony. Ruff is also charged with an assault misdemeanor, according to a release by the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery police responded to a call of criminal damage to property on Jan. 4.

When police arrived at the residence, they interviewed the homeowner who alleged Ruff was the perpetrator. The suspect was not at the scene during this moment, according to police.

“Later, Ruff returned to the scene in an attempt to enter the residence and was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department,” the police said in the release.

The charges against Ruff were approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ruff has been transported to the Kendall County Jail for his pretrial detention hearing, according to the release.