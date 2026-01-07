Oswegoland Park District names new executive director

Longtime Oswegoland Park District employee Chad Feldotto has been named as the district’s new executive director. (Photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

Longtime Oswegoland Park District employee Chad Feldotto has been named as the district’s new executive director.

Feldotto replaces former executive director Tom Betsinger, who was charged last July with allegedly attempting to run over a person with his pickup truck in Yorkville and driving under the influence of alcohol. Betsinger resigned from his post.

The person who Betsinger allegedly attempted to run over while driving under the influence of alcohol told Yorkville police that he did not know Betsinger. A motive is not known and the victim was not injured.

For the past few months, retired parks and recreation professional Jim Reuter had been serving as the district’s interim executive director while the district conducted a search for a new executive director.

Feldotto started with the Oswegoland Park District in 2006 as park planner. Prior to being appointed executive director, he served as the district’s director of parks and planning.

“Chad’s long-standing commitment to Oswegoland and his deep understanding of our community make him the right leader for this role,” Oswegoland Park Board President Dave Behrens said in a news release. “We are confident in his ability to guide the district forward while continuing to build on the strong foundation already in place.”

Feldotto was honored by the appointment.

“I’m grateful for the trust of the board and look forward to continuing our work to provide exceptional parks, programs and facilities for the community,” he said.

Last year marked the park district’s 75th anniversary. The park district was established by referendum in April 1950.

The park district serves more than 66,000 people, including all of Oswego, parts of Montgomery, Aurora and Plainfield and all of Boulder Hill.