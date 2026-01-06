Yorkville police seek social worker to field increasing mental health, domestic and juvenile cases

The Yorkville Police Department Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle (right) presents figures on incidents involving homeless individuals in town at the Sept. 23, 2025 city council meeting. The police department is seeking to add a full-time social worker to bring “specialized expertise and support beyond traditional law enforcement.” (Joey Weslo)

As calls involving mental health crises, domestic conflict and homelessness continue to rise in the Yorkville community, the police department is seeking to add a full-time social worker to bring “specialized expertise and support beyond traditional law enforcement.”

If moved forward, the new position would be shared between the Yorkville Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The two agencies would split the anticipated $130,000 annual cost to fully cover salary and insurance expenses.

The social worker would be an employee of the city of Yorkville, with the sheriff’s office reimbursing the city periodically.

The proposed full-time social worker position is being further discussed during the city’s public safety meeting on Thursday.

In city documents, Yorkville Police Chief James Jensen said the new social worker position would ensure “more effective, compassionate, and comprehensive service to the community.”

As the town’s population has grown, the police have also seen an increase in substance abuse calls and juvenile and family-related issues.

“These situations often require significant time, coordination, and follow-up, areas where a trained social worker can provide essential expertise and long-term support,” Jensen said in city documents.

Between 2021 and early 2025, the police responded to more than 1,600 domestic violence incidents and nearly 200 juvenile runaway reports, according to the department.

“Officers handle many of these situations despite limited social service training, even with Crisis Intervention Team certification and de-escalation skills,” Jensen said in city documents. “Timely intervention and ongoing case management would strengthen public safety, improve officer efficiency, and generate long-term cost savings through prevention and community stabilization.”

An addition of a full-time social worker would allow “officers to focus on law enforcement,” the police say.

The social worker would be responsible for handling sensitive cases involving juveniles, domestic disputes, and at-risk people. The worker would connect people with ongoing support and mental health services.

The social worker would also coordinate referrals to mental health providers, housing resources, substance abuse programs and family support partnerships. The worker would partner with the Kendall County Health Department and the Association for Individual Development (AID).

The police say the social worker would “improve officer wellness by alleviating the emotional and operational burden associated with repeated crisis situations,” and “enhance community trust and outreach.”

Defining the social worker’s role

The police department has partnered with a part-time social worker for two years. Since 2024, 184 people have been assisted through the program across 125 cases.

Cases range from mental health crises, suicidal behavior, domestic violence, elder assistance, veterans support, homelessness, substance abuse, and crime victim advocacy.

The police said they often have to prioritize received calls because of current limited resources, according to city documents.

The new full-time social worker will not be responsible for emergency calls.

Emergency calls are currently fielded by AID and their Mobile Crisis Response Team. The new social worker will support AID’s work by focusing on post-incident follow-up, case management, and coordination of ongoing services for individuals and families.

The police department’s Crisis Intervention Training program came at the forefront of discussions in the wake of the city passing an ordinance to fine and possibly jail homeless individuals.

The police department said it supported the ordinance after repeated incidents regarding just four homeless individuals in town.

During lengthy public comment sessions during City Council meetings, several residents argued for expanding resources for social workers within the city. They argued the current system of overlapping social services is confusing to navigate and difficult to achieve immediate and long-term support.

Through efforts by both residents and the police department, the four homeless individuals were able to receive the assistance that they initially refused. Residents said the ordinance made the process of the homeless individuals accepting assistance more difficult.

After vocal encouragement by residents, the city amended the ordinance to prioritize offering social services before any law enforcement actions are taken. The ordinance provides a lengthy time frame to help encourage the homeless individual to accept social services.

Through the department’s Crisis Intervention Training, officers are trained to connect residents with a range of assistance programs facilitated through partnerships with the Kendall County Health Department, Kendall County Senior Services, Mutual Ground of Aurora, Daybreak Center by the Catholic Diocese of Joliet and the multi-county Continuum of Care community action program.