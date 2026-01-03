Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District breaks its record for most service calls

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a five-acre field fire along Route 47 in Yorkville on Oct. 12, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District station, hit a record number of service calls and responses in 2025.

The previous record was set in 2022 with 3,743 calls for service.

Bristol Kendall Fire Protection Chief Jeremy Messersmith dedicates the department's new training facility to the legacy of Assistant Chief Timothy Fairfield. Fairfield's family, including his son Lieutenant Brandon Fairfield, are surprised by the dedication. The department's fire crew gathers in applause. (Joey Weslo)

In 2025, the fire district shattered that by fielding 4,064 calls for service. This is an increase of 14.5% from the previous year’s number of 3,456 calls for service.

The increase of 519 calls for service includes a total of 2,659 EMS responses, 19 calls for structure fires, another 50 calls for other types of fires, and 336 instances of mutual aid given.

The greatest factor in the rising call rates is the region’s booming population. The fire district is seeking to build another station to help meet the needs of the growing community.

The fire district serves an area of around 77 square miles in the Yorkville-area of Kendall County. This includes the majority of the Bristol and Kendall Townships, according to its website.

The fire district currently has three stations, one on East Beaver Street, one on McHugh Street, and one on Rosenwinkle Street, all in Yorkville.

A new fire station is projected to cost around $12 million. The fire district’s 2025 strategic plan within this year’s budget includes $300,000 for possible land acquisition for a future fire station.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District swore-in six new full-time firefighters on Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District)

As of May 2025, the fire district employed 35 full-time firefighters, with another 12 to 14 part-time staffers rounding out the team. The fire district hired an additional six new full-time firefighters in December bringing the total team to 55 members.

Fire Chief Jeremy Messersmith previously said the fire district is currently investing to be ready for the community’s future demands.

“We are upping our staffing right now to try to be ahead of the increase of call volume,” Messersmith said. “Now if we have to put another station in, we will already have the people working here and ready to go.”

Under the current year’s budget, the fire district expanded with $5 million in new vehicles, including two fire engines, one ladder truck and two medic units.

As part of the plan to increase staffing and training, the department has developed in-house training workshops to train the up-and-comers.

The in-house classes have saved the department money and allowed them to specialize the workshops to fit the needs of the Yorkville community.