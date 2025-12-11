Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District hires 6 new full-time firefighters

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District swore-in six new full-time firefighters on Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District)

As the Yorkville-area’s population continues surging, the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District is expanding its staff to meet the increasing service needs.

Earlier this year the district said it was on pace to its highest ever call volume.

To help meet the rising demand, an extra six full-time firefighters were sworn in on Dec. 4.

Luke Babich, Alan Collier and Evan Cummings were among those sworn-in. Each of them started with Bristol Kendall FD back in May.

Haylee Jackson, Nathan Warner, and Dahminick Murison-Leget were also sworn-in. They each started orientation the day of the ceremony.