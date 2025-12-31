Oswego residents should place their bare tree free of lights, ornaments, tinsel or any decorations by the curb on their normal garbage collection day. (Daily Herald Media Group)

Groot Industries will collect Christmas trees in Oswego through Jan. 9.

Residents should place their bare tree free of lights, ornaments, tinsel or any decorations by the curb on their normal garbage collection day.

Groot Industries asks residents not to place their tree in a plastic bag. Waste stickers are not required for this free collection.

Residents who miss this free collection will be required to wait until April, when the yard waste program begins and stickers will be required.

More information is available by going to oswegoil.org/waste.