Mobile pantry comes to Bourbonnais on Thursday May 21

Secret Food Pantry (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais )

The Secret Food Pantry will distribute free groceries from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 21, in Bourbonnais.

No one needs to prove residency or income.

The drive-through pickup is on Briarwood Lane. A $5 donation is suggested — those who donate enter a raffle for a $50 gift card.

How to get there

Arrive no more than 30 minutes early. Follow this route:

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) to Stratford Drive East. Turn right onto Briarcliff Lane, then right again onto Plum Creek Drive, where you’ll wait for your turn. Food pickup happens on Briarwood Lane.

Do not block residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

Support and volunteering

The Secret Food Pantry, based in Godley, accepts donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations.

Volunteers are welcome.

Contact The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook for more information.