Yorkville schools superintendent lays out immediate gains, long-term needs in State of District speech

Yorkville School District 115 Superintendent Matt Zediker presents the State of the District on Sept. 23. (Photo Provided By Brent Edwards)

With a public referendum for expanded facilities on the horizon, Yorkville 115 hosted a State of the District event presenting its outlook to community leaders.

Hosted by the Yorkville Educational Foundation at Whitetail Ridge Golf Course on Sept. 23, the event featured local business leaders, city staff and representatives, the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce and educational leaders.

Superintendent Matt Zediker gave a presentation on the district’s progress.

“Today is about strengthening the connection that our district has with our community and our business community,” Zediker said. “Yorkville is a unique place where that bond and collaboration is very tight.”

Of chief importance is engaging with the community to determine which expansion model they find most desirable, he said. A steering committee is entertaining four possible options, ranging from no-tax increase plans for around $160 million to tax-increasing options ranging from $266-281 million.

Prior public discussions during a listening tour indicated the public and district are most likely heading towards one of the tax-increase options making the ballot.

The expansion is necessary because enrollment has tripled in the past 20 years, with another 800 students expected to be added to the already squeezed classrooms.

“Classes are being taught in hallways and other programming is taking place in inadequate spaces,” Zediker said. “We have special ed classes held in math classrooms that don’t have proper accessibility to bathrooms. We’re not able to offer all the extracurricular activities our kids and families want.”

Yorkville 115 constructed temporary classroom structures outside three elementary schools to provide extra space for their students. Pictured, the nearly complete structure at Grande Reserve Elementary School. (Photo Provided By Brent Edwards )

Each of the four plans proposes a new middle school. The more expensive plans also propose a new elementary school and expansions at the high school. An athletic field house and performing arts center is also proposed. If the high school is expanded, all the freshmen at the academy would be moved into the larger high school building.

The district is conducting a phone survey with the community. Those results will be shared with the School Board, which will craft the referendum language this November. The referendum is expected to be on the March 17, 2026 primary election ballot.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2026.

“Our goal is not to just address the overcrowding we have now, but to prevent the district from being in the same position in the future,” Zediker said. “Together, it’s an opportunity to restore pride in our facilities and to have the school district we all want in our community.”

Expanding opportunities

With the burgeoning student population, Zediker said the district’s focus has been expanding academic opportunities and strengthening teacher recruitment and retention.

Zediker said advanced placement classes success rates have increased by 65% over the past five years, with expanded courses available to students.

“What you’re seeing is we’re getting our kids access to the most rigorous coursework they can take and we’re supporting them and helping them become successful,” Zediker said. “It provides all our kids the opportunity to pursue whatever they choose when they leave us.”

He said the new coursework is being paired with expanded pathway experiences for technical education classes.

The district also is prioritizing teacher satisfaction and engagement, Zediker said

The board recently approved increased pay for substitutes, a program to sponsor masters programs for staff members and coursework reimbursement.

Zediker said the efforts are part of the reason the certified staff retention rate has risen from 88.5% in 2021, to 92.5% in 2025.

The incentives are being partnered with the district’s emphasis on building relationships with local colleges to increase recruitment. This includes paying student teachers for their labor. Next spring, the district will have 25 paid student teachers, its highest ever number.

“We create networks because we want to show them when they get here what it means to be a Fox,” Zediker said. “Yorkville isn’t (always the first) destination for college kids looking to teach, we’re kind of a hidden gem. If we can get them here, make sure they understand how special they are, we can show them the great story we have to tell.”