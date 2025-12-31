3 suspects in Kane County shooting taken into custody in Yorkville

Yorkville police assisted the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in responding to the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.

Three suspects of a shooting in unincorporated Big Rock in Kane County, were taken into custody by police near Yorkville after a car chase on Tuesday.

Yorkville police responded to the area of Illinois Route 34 and Countryside Parkway as police pursued the suspects in their vehicle, according to a post by the Yorkville Police Department.

Stop Sticks were deployed by Yorkville police and punctured one of the tires of the suspects’ vehicle, according to the post.

The pursuit ended at Illinois Route 47 and Landmark Avenue where police say the suspects fled the vehicle and were taken into custody, according to the post.

The scene is now clear and “there is no ongoing threat to the public, and all roadways have been reopened,” according to the post.

Yorkville police assisted the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in responding to the incident.

Police say additional updates are forthcoming.