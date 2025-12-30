Mental fitness hearing for Kankakee man charged in Oswego fatal attack delayed

A hearing to determine if a Kankakee man charged in a fatal attack in Oswego in October is fit to stand trial has been delayed until next month after he refused to be transported from the jail to the Kendall County Courthouse on Tuesday.

The fitness hearing for Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, who is being held in the Kendall County Jail, had been set for Tuesday. It now is set to take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 6.

Lee is charged with killing a man using a hammer and knife and injuring another person Oct. 22 at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oswego. He has plead not guilty to the charges.

He faces 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and armed robbery.

The victim in the fatal attack has been identified as Tracey J. Land, 52, of Bridgeview.

Land was making a delivery to the restaurant at 2740 Route 34 when, about 3:10 a.m., Lee allegedly broke into the restaurant and attacked him with a hammer and a knife, Oswego police said.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Eric Schelkopf)

About 5 a.m., Oswego police were called to the restaurant for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found the alleged offender, later identified by police as Lee, being restrained by two contracted maintenance workers.

Officers immediately took Lee into custody and began providing medical aid to one of the workers who had been injured, police said.

The injured 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital.

Based on statements allegedly made by Lee, officers conducted a protective sweep of the restaurant and discovered Land’s body inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that after allegedly killing Land, Lee remained in the restaurant and tried to clean up the crime scene. The maintenance workers were outside the restaurant, unaware that Lee was inside and had allegedly killed Land, police said.

Lee exited the restaurant about 4:56 a.m. and allegedly attacked the 20-year-old man from behind by stabbing him with a knife, police said. Despite his injuries, the man was able to subdue his attacker with the assistance of his mother, who also was on-site working with him, police said.

Oswego village officials in November honored the mother and son for their efforts at the scene.

At the Nov. 4 Oswego Village Board meeting, Village President Ryan Kauffman read a proclamation commending the efforts of Sergio Uribe Jr. and Ana Uribe.