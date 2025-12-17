Kankakee man charged in fatal attack at Oswego Chick-fil-A will have hearing to determine fitness for trial

A Kankakee man charged with allegedly killing a man using a hammer and knife and injuring another person Oct. 22 at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oswego will have a hearing on Dec. 30 to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, has plead not guilty to the charges. He faces 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and armed robbery.

The victim in the fatal attack has been identified as Tracey J. Land, 52, of Bridgeview.

Land was making a delivery to the restaurant at 2740 Route 34 when, about 3:10 a.m., Lee allegedly broke into the restaurant and attacked him with a hammer and a knife, Oswego police said.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Eric Schelkopf)

About 5 a.m., Oswego police were called to the restaurant for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found the offender being restrained by two contracted maintenance workers.

Officers immediately took Lee into custody and began providing medical aid to one of the workers who had been injured, police said.

The injured 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital.

Based on statements made by the offender, officers conducted a protective sweep of the restaurant and discovered Land’s body inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that after allegedly killing Land, Lee remained in the restaurant and tried to clean up the crime scene. The maintenance workers were outside the restaurant, unaware that Lee was inside and had killed Land, police said.

Lee exited the restaurant about 4:56 a.m. and allegedly attacked the 20-year-old man from behind by stabbing him with a knife, police said. Despite his injuries, the man was able to subdue the offender with the assistance of his mother, who also was on-site working with him, police said.

Oswego village officials in November honored the mother and son for their efforts in subduing Lee.

At the Nov. 4 Oswego Village Board meeting, Village President Ryan Kauffman read a proclamation commending the efforts of Sergio Uribe Jr. and Ana Uribe.

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin, middle, honors Ana Uribe, left, and her son, Sergio Uribe Jr., right,, during a Oswego Village Board on Nov. 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

“While working in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, Sergio was attacked by the suspect, and instead of succumbing to his injuries, Sergio fought back against the suspect with the help of his mother, Ana,” Kauffman said in reading the proclamation. “Together they were able to subdue the suspect, call 911 and maintain control of the suspect until police arrived.”

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin also thanked them for their actions and presented them with the police department’s Outstanding Citizen Award.