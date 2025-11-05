Oswego honors mother and son for subduing man charged in fatal attack at Chick-fil-A

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin, middle, honors Ana Uribe, left, and her son, Sergio Uribe Jr., right, during a Oswego Village Board on Nov. 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego village officials are honoring a mother and son for their efforts in subduing the man charged in the fatal attack of a delivery driver at Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oswego last month.

At the Nov. 4 Oswego Village Board meeting, Village President Ryan Kauffman read a proclamation commending the efforts of Sergio Uribe Jr. and Ana Uribe.

“While working in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, Sergio was attacked by the suspect, and instead of succumbing to his injuries, Sergio fought back against the suspect with the help of his mother, Ana,” Kauffman said in reading the proclamation. “Together they were able to subdue the suspect, call 911, and maintain control of the suspect until police arrived.”

He was stabbed in the back by the suspect, Kauffman said.

“I cannot believe the bravery and the heroism that both Sergio and Ana showed,” he said. It’s incredible."

The proclamation states “their bravery and determination directly led to the suspect’s capture and ensured the safety of our community by preventing the suspect from escaping and inflicting further harm to others and the responding officers.”

“Their actions exemplify strength, courage and character that defines this community and are truly deserving of this recognition,” it states.

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin also thanked them for their actions and presented them with the police department’s Outstanding Citizen Award.

“Two weeks ago, our community experienced a really evil and dark act,” he said. “But, it’s nice to know that we have citizens that counter that darkness with heroism and light and really show what our community is all about.”

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, remains in custody after he allegedly killed a man Oct. 22 at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 Route 34 in Oswego. The victim in the fatal attack has been identified as Tracey J. Land, 52, of Bridgeview.

Land was making a delivery to the restaurant when, about 3:10 a.m., Lee allegedly broke into the restaurant and attacked him with a hammer and a knife, Oswego police said.

Kaufmann held a moment of silence for Land at the beginning of the Village Board meeting.

“In moments like this, we are reminded of the power of community, that even in darkness, there is light in how we come together, love one another and support those who are hurting the most,” he said. “I hope Tracey’s family finds comfort in the embrace of this community that grieves alongside of them.”

During a court hearing Oct. 30, Lee was assigned a public defender. He faces 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and armed robbery.

He is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Dec. 17.

An autopsy was conducted by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, and a preliminary investigation indicates that Land suffered multiple traumatic injuries, police said.

The final cause and manner of death is pending further investigation by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office and the Oswego Police Department.