Yorkville’s new $30-35 million public works and parks facility taking shape

The finishing touches on Yorkville’s new $30-35 million public works and parks facility are taking shape with the installation of half-a-million worth of new furniture.

The complex is on 12-acres within the Yorkville Business Center on Boombah Boulevard. The city purchased the property in 2022 for $1.355 million.

The city hired RC Wegman, of Aurora, for the construction project. The city had to approve an additional $750,000 for potential federal tariff impacts on the project.

The new “state-of the-art” facility is 150,600 square feet.

City Council approved a contract for $495,938 with Interior For Business, INC., from Batavia, for the installation, freight and delivery of the facility’s new furniture. The furniture comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

City administrator Bart Olson previously said the city is excited for the new facility because it will help modernize their public works and parks fleets.

“Our new facility will house all of our vehicles and equipment under roof which will prolong their lifespan by protecting them from the sun and rain, saving residents money in the long run,” Olson said. “Also, we should see some operational improvements from our new building, like salt storage, salt/brine creation and logistics, and equipment organizations that should have a positive impact on service delivery start time.”

The city is aiming to have the new facility fully operational by fall of next year.