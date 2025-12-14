Plano Library announces holiday hours, winter programs

Cheryl Mitzel of Plano and Haley Tutt, 8, work on a crochet project during a session of the Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District. (Sandy Bressner)

The Plano Public Library, located at 15 W. North St., Plano, has announced its holiday schedule and upcoming winter programming for families and adults.

Holiday closings:

Wednesday, Dec. 24: Closed

Thursday, Dec. 25: Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 31: Closed

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026: Closed

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4 – 6 p.m.

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Learn to knit and crochet with others, or learn to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. An adult must accompany children under 10. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs, call 630-552-2025.

Bundle Up for Storytime

Monday, Dec. 22, 10:30 - 11 a.m. or 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Let’s bring the magic of winter to life through stories, songs, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3-5, without an adult. Registration required.