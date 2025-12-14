January programs set at Yorkville Public Library include yoga, book clubs and game clubs

The Yorkville Public Library will host Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jonathan Eig on Jan. 13 and launch a Fox River conservation series on Jan. 28, along with monthly programs for crafters and hobbyists.

Special Events

Bringing History to Life with Jonathan Eig

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Join us for this special Zoom presentation with Jonathan Eig, the bestselling author of six books, including his most recent, Pulitzer Prize-winning “King: A Life.”

Vividly written and exhaustively researched, it is the first major biography in decades of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.―and the first to include recently declassified FBI files.

Eig studied journalism at Northwestern University and went on to work as a reporter for The New Orleans Times-Picayune, The Dallas Morning News, Chicago Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

Our Hidden Gem: The Fox River

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

This will be season three of the Conservation Foundation’s series on the Fox River. There will be programs on the fourth Wednesday of January, February, March, and April. Topics and speakers will be announced soon.

Recurring Groups

Threads & More

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 10:15 a.m.

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, or quilt?

If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast! Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, and check out what other people are doing.

“Threads & More” group is an informal, friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required. Come see what this is all about.

Meditation + Mindful Movement

Tuesdays 1 p.m.

Join Cristen Grajeda from Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension, and support self-healing.

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will help you with your computer, tablet, and smartphone issues at the Yorkville Public Library. (Twin Design)

Dungeons & Dragons Group

Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Tuesday evening for 18 and older.

English Language Learners Classes

Mondays-Saturdays

Free conversation-based classes to help people who are new to the community learn English.

Magic: The Gathering Club

Wednesdays 5 p.m.

Magic The Gathering is a tabletop card game with over 50 million players worldwide. One of the most popular games on the planet, you can now gather at the Yorkville Public Library to play Commander format games of Magic The Gathering with like-minded friends and gamers. This group is open to experienced players or those brand-new to the game. Bring your own deck to participate in the games. The program is open to adults and high school students ages 14 and older.

Diane Brown participates in a chair yoga class at the Town and Country Public Library in Elburn on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Yorkville Public Library holds chair yoga Thursdays 10:15 a.m. (Sandy Bressner)

Chair Yoga

Thursdays 10:15 a.m.

Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m.

Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums, or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit.

Lunch Bunch Book Club

Wednesday, Jan.14, 12 p.m.

The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest-running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance, and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books. Meetings are the second Wednesday of every month at noon in the library’s board room.

Men’s Book Club

Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th

Monday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m.

A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your newfound time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Psychological Thriller Book Club

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

Join us for a brand new book club focused on Psychological Thrillers, Mysteries, and Suspenseful Stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam... then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Tech Help for Seniors

Thursday, Jan.22, 9 a.m.

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will help you with your computer, tablet, and smartphone issues. Goodwin will help patrons one at a time for sessions of 15 minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having with your devices or teach you to use your technology better.

He will help patrons on a first come-first served basis, and please be courteous to patrons that may be waiting behind you. If you have problems that take a longer time to resolve, Goodwin offers his professional services outside of the library.

Computer Classes for Seniors

One Friday Per Month (dates vary) 10 a.m.

Struggling with using your computer? Worried that clicking the wrong thing will cause a problem? Frustrated that the laptop won’t do what you want it to do? Hoping to better understand the latest tech?

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be teaching a series of computer classes for seniors. Designed to help you feel safe and comfortable with new tech, Steve’s classes will delve into safety, security, and using common programs. With new topics each month, you’ll become tech savvy in no time.

Monday Movie Madness

Monday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website’s social programming page.

Horror Book Club

Monday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join us for our brand new Horror Book Club. We will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book each month.

Maker Tuesdays

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crafters, artists, and makers - join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month for an exciting new maker program.

Adult Creative Writing Group

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the 4th Tuesday of the Month.

Art for Everyone

Wednesday, Jan.28, 10 a.m.

Art for Everyone is an accessible painting class designed for adults and teens with physical or cognitive differences. Our instructors want to collaborate to create art in an accepting, modification-friendly space.

YPL Puzzle Swap and YPL Board Game Swap

Whenever the library is open

Do you have puzzles, board games, dice games, or card games you’re done with?

Are they taking over your basement?

Are you craving a new one?

Stop by the Yorkville Public Library and swap a few of your gently used puzzles for some of ours.