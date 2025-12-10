Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District collecting gifts for Operation Santa

Residents are encouraged to drop of toys and gifts at any of the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District three stations, located at 103 E Beaver St., 2101 McHugh Road, and 4400 Rosenwinkle St. (Photo provided by Gale Hart)

This year, if Santa needs a little extra help filling his sleigh, the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District is ready to lend a helping hand.

The fire crew launched Operation Santa Toy Drive 2025 in partnership with the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club.

Residents are encouraged to drop of toys and gifts at any of the fire district’s three stations, located at 103 E Beaver St., 2101 McHugh Road, and 4400 Rosenwinkle St.

The gifts are for children up to 12 years of age. Community members can drop off gifts up to Saturday, Dec. 13.

“Please help us to assist families in need in Kendall County this Holiday Season,” the fire district said in a post. “Your gift will be distributed to families in Kendall County the week before Christmas. Thank you for your generosity.”

Suggested donation items include toys, games, gift cards, wrapping paper, batteries, hats, gloves, mittens, or food gift cards.