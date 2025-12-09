Down the Garden Path: Stuck indoors this winter? Start your own plant nursery at home

This file photo shows propagation of a daffodil bulb. Scoring the bottom of the bulb with shallow knife slits coaxes it to make bulblets which, over time, swell into flowering bulbs. (AP photo)

Looking for winter indoor activities that keep you connected to gardening? Plant propagation might be perfect for you. This technique uses cuttings from plants you already own to create new, identical plants. You can expand your indoor collection, replace overgrown plants, or create gifts for others.

There are different types of cuttings used for propagation. Most commonly seen are stem and leaf cuttings. It is important to propagate only healthy plants. Diseased plants may transmit diseases, even if the cutting appears clean. Tools should be sterilized with denatured alcohol to prevent the transmission of diseases to your new plants.

Two propagation methods

• For stem cuttings, cut 3-6 inches of stem directly below a node, remove the bottom leaves, and insert into clean potting material — this works for dracaena, croton, holiday cactus, pothos, peperomia, coleus, and philodendron.

• For leaf cuttings, remove the entire leaf with its stalk and place it in soil — try this method with begonias, jade, African violets, kalanchoe, sedum, and snake plant.

Once you have your cutting, you are ready to plant. Ideal containers for initial propagation are wide and shallow with several drainage holes. You can repurpose food storage containers for this or use old plant pots, but make sure they are clean. Use new, high-quality potting material that retains moisture, as the roots cannot be allowed to dry out during the propagation process.

Good choices for potting media are perlite, vermiculite, and soil-free potting mix. Use a pencil or other tool to make the initial hole so the stem isn’t damaged when inserting it. Some people like to dip the stem in a rooting hormone before planting to increase the rate of growth. If doing this, follow the product instructions.

The next step is to cover the container with clear plastic to maintain a moist environment, like a mini greenhouse. Keep the potting material moist but not soggy so the new roots don’t drown or rot. You may need to mist the plant occasionally to keep the leaves from drying out as the new roots develop.

Place the container in bright but indirect sunlight. Once roots start to form, you can remove the plastic. Some plants develop roots within a few days, while others take weeks. You can transplant the new plant to another container once it has enough growth to support the move.

Check the Illinois Extension website for other ways to propagate plants and additional information at extension.illinois.edu/houseplants/propagation.

• Darlie Simerson is a certified master gardener and naturalist volunteer with the University of Illinois Extension serving DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.