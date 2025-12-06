Dshaun Bolden continues to impress in debut varsity season, leads unbeaten Oswego East past Plainfield North

Oswego East's Dshaun Bolden (24) drives to the basket during their basketball game between Plainfield North at Oswego East Friday, Dec 5, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Dshaun Bolden posted some dazzling dunks on social media from his fall workout sessions, jumping over a teammate for one and going through his legs in midair for another jam.

He’s clearly put in the work below the rim, too.

The 6-foot-5 Oswego East junior, wiry and athletic, is the kind of high-energy player that always seems to be moving on the court. He can impact a game scoring, and without putting up points.

Bolden, in his first full varsity season, is opening eyes in the season’s first two weeks with huge scoring games as a wing man to DePaul recruit Mason Lockett on an inexperienced Wolves’ team.

Bolden displayed more of the same Friday with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals in unbeaten Oswego East’s 62-28 win over visiting Plainfield North in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

“I feel good. I trust the work that I put in every day, being consistent in everything I do and I feel like it’s paying off,” Bolden said. “Got to keep working. The team is doing good. Overall the team did pretty good tonight.”

Lockett added 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Alton Bullock scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Jacsen Tucker eight points for Oswego East (5-0, 2-0). The Wolves never trailed in the game after a 15-2 start.

Carson Miller scored 10 points for Plainfield North (1-5, 0-2).

High school Basketball: Plainfield North at Oswego Oswego East's Dshaun Bolden (24) puts up a shot over the defense during their basketball game between Plainfield North at Oswego East Friday, Dec 5, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Bolden and fellow junior Tucker, an Oklahoma State baseball commit, were standouts last year for a 23-2 Oswego East sophomore team, and had a cup of coffee on varsity late in the year.

Bolden has exploded out of the gates this year, averaging 20.8 points over five games. He had 29 in a win over Plainfield East, 25 against Rockford Guilford.

It’s not hard to see how. Bolden on Friday scored in transition, off putbacks and hit all three 3-point attempts.

“Dshaun is a wiry kid, really active, he is aggressive. What we projected is for him to have a great jump from his sophomore to junior year, and he’s doing that,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “Still learning, he’s a coachable kid, long and athletic, a great teammate. He’s doing some really fine things.”

Bolden comes off that way, quick to start an answer to every question with a “yes, sir.” That kind of respectful attitude spreads to Bolden’s game in which he doesn’t seem to need to score to make an impact.

He scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter that saw Oswego East expand what was a 30-14 halftime lead to beyond 20. But Bolden also impacted the game in the first half with three steals and several rebounds.

“I think he had 14 rebounds against Plainfield East,” Velasquez said. “He has good anticipation, a nose for the ball and he knows how to score from different spots. We want to get more out of him. He’s a kid we can push and he responds.”

“I do feel like I bring energy to the team,” Bolden said. “Sometimes it’s not all about scoring. It’s about rebounding, energy on defense, try to lift the team up.”

High school Basketball: Plainfield North at Oswego Oswego East's Mason Lockett IV (23) puts in a layup during their basketball game between Plainfield North at Oswego East Friday, Dec 5, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Lockett, in his third varsity season, is glad to have Bolden around. Always the younger teammate before, Lockett is now the Wolves’ leader and the only one with any varsity experience. Lockett scored 39 points last week in a win over Neuqua Valley, but he is just as OK sharing the wealth.

“I feel like we’re good, we’re young, but we’re proving people wrong,” Lockett said. “Dshaun and Jacsen bring a ton. Teams are going to guard me tight, guard me close. It helps having him on the court.”

The Wolves have a big week ahead, a conference game at Bolingbrook next Friday followed by a game with Curie at the Team Rose Shootout Saturday.

“100%, we’re ready for them [Bolingbrook] this year,” Lockett said. “We have a young team, but they do as well. We’re ready for it.”