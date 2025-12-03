Oswego Christmas Walk to bring traffic delays on Friday, police say

Oswego village trustees Karen Novy, left, and Andrew Torres, right, read the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to those gathered in front of the main stage at the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect increased traffic and delays in Oswego on Friday because of the Oswego Christmas Walk activities.

The Oswego Christmas Walk will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Oswego.

The free event will feature performances by local choirs, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting performance and an emergency vehicle light parade.

Motorists should expect delays in particular when traveling on U.S. Route 34 through the downtown area between 4 and 9 p.m. Delays on Madison Street and Washington Street near the downtown are also expected.

Santa Claus greeted those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not attending the Oswego Christmas Walk.

Free parking is available at:

• The public garage on the lower levels of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, 77 S. Adams St.

• Public parking lot on Harrison Street, across from Taco Dale Cantina.

• Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

• Other designated downtown areas.

To avoid downtown congestion, park at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, and hop on the free shuttle bus to and from the Christmas Walk.

Shuttle buses will run from 4:15 to 9 p.m.