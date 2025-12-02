Expect minor traffic delays in Oswego as installation of new water main begins

Motorists should expect minor traffic delays starting this month as work begins on the installation of a new water main along the north side of Wolfs Crossing from Fifth Street to Della Lane in Oswego. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

“This work is expected to continue through winter and likely into the Douglas roundabout project in the spring, weather permitting,” states a post on the village’s Facebook page.

Flaggers and posted signs will help guide traffic safely, the post states. The project is in conjunction with construction of a roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road in Oswego as part of a continuing effort to improve safety and ease traffic congestion along the road.

This will be the second roundabout on Wolfs Crossing. In 2023, the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

SD308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati tries out the new roundabout on Wolfs Crossing in Oswego that opened on Dec. 29, 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

Wolfs Crossing is a east-west corridor in Oswego that spans 4.5 miles, from U.S. Route 34 to Eola Road. The improvement project is divided into 10 segments.

The goal is to widen Wolfs Crossing from a two-lane rural road with no sidewalks to a five-lane urban cross section.

At the Sept. 2 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved a funding agreement for the second roundabout project, which is estimated to cost about $15 million. The village is receiving $10,583,459 in federal funding for the project.

As Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman noted during the meeting, federal funding is paying for 71% of the project.

“That’s incredible,” he said. “Anytime we can get those kind of figures is a very welcome day.”

Local funding in the amount of $4,271,541 will pay for the rest of the project.

Noting the amount of traffic at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road, village trustee Rachelle Koenig is glad the intersection is getting improved.

“We are addressing one of the worst intersections on Wolfs Crossing right now,” she had said.

Oswego Public Works Director Curt Cassidy said he anticipates the intersection will remain open throughout the majority of the project.

“I would anticipate that Wolfs Crossing will remain open in its entirety except for intermittent closures,” he said.