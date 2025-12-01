Kendall County Animal Control veterinarian remembered for his dedication

Kendall County Animal Control administrative veterinarian Gary Schlapp is being fondly remembered for the dedication that he brought to the position.

The Yorkville resident passed away Nov. 23 at the age of 76. County officials honored Schlapp for his efforts during the Nov. 25 Kendall County Board meeting.

Kendall County Animal Control Director Taylor Cosgrove told board members that she was a Yorkville High School junior and enrolled in a biomedical science course when Schlapp showed her how to do a certain procedure on a dog.

Cosgrove was hired as the animal control director in 2022.

“He’s been a great mentor the last three years and he was extremely devoted to his work,” she said. “He’s going to be extremely missed at Animal Control, that’s for sure.”

Schlapp served as the administrative vet for Kendall County for almost 31 years. In that role, his duties included doing routine checkups and administering rabies vaccines.

The administrator veterinarian also has authority in making determinations and evaluations regarding rabies quarantines and dangerous or vicious animal determinations.

His father also served many years in the role prior to Schlapp taking the position, which had been unpaid until two years ago.

“He volunteered for 29 years and did it for nothing,” Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said.

Schlapp also previously owned Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Yorkville

“Under his leadership, the Countryside Veterinary Clinic became a place known not only for medical excellence, but also for compassion,” Kellogg said. “It earned the trust and loyalty of pet owners in Yorkville and beyond.”

In November 2018, the Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center had to temporarily close for several months because of staffing challenges, Kellogg said.

“Dr. Schlapp stepped up and accepted stray animals through his vet clinic,” Kellogg said. “For several months, he housed them there.”

Schlapp also served as a trustee on the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Board for 19 years and as a member of the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Pension Board.

“Dr. Schlapp always made decisions that had the employees’ best interest in mind,” Bristol Kendall Fire Chief Jeremy Messersmith said. “He also paid close attention to the finances to make sure the taxpayers were getting the best service for their dollars. You could often find him questioning some items during meetings so he could get a better understanding of what was being discussed to make an educated decision on the matter. His voice of reason and knowledge will be missed.”

The county will be looking at ways to honor Schlapp and “all he did for the community,” Kellogg said.

Schlapp Road is named after his ancestors.

“The first settlers on that road were from the Schlapp family,” Kellogg said. “My great-great grandpa was a Schlapp. Dr. Schlapp was my great uncle. So we’re all related if you go back far enough in Kendall County’s history.”

His work also proved to be inspiring to others.

“I have four relatives that became veterinarians primarily from their interactions with him and his guidance to get them prepped for vet school and into vet school,” Kellogg said.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge St., Yorkville.

A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m.