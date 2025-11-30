Fire officials warn to clean out chimneys after bird’s nest catches fire in Kendall County home

After cleaning the inside of a chimney at a home on Ottawa's west side, Colton Godfrey, of Godfrey Bros. Chimney Sweeps, works on tuck pointing the outside of the chimney. With cold weather soon arriving and fire places being used once again, it is important to have them checked for safety.

A bird’s nest catching fire sent an entire chimney up in flames in the Yorkville-area on Nov. 27.

The Bristol Kendall Fire District responded around 2:40 p.m. to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Danielle Lane in unincorporated Kendall County, according to a release by the fire district.

The fire crew determined that the flames were contained in the chimney area and did not extend into the home, according to the release.

KenCom Dispatch reported that a bird’s nest inside the chimney had started the blaze, according to the release.

The crew was able to extinguish the fire without further damage to the home. No injuries are reported, according to the release.

“The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District urges residents to avoid open burning on extremely windy days and to have their chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned before using them for the first fire of the season,” the fire district said in the release.

The fire district said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The Oswego Fire Protection District provided assistance at the scene.