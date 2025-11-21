Yorkville senior Owen Horeni is the Record Newspapers Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year

Owen Horeni of Yorkville edges Jesse Gudauskas of Nequa Valley for second place in the boys varsity race at the annual Naperville North Twilight Cross Country meet, this year at Settler’s Hill in Geneva. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Owen Horeni hit his peak at the perfect time.

Yorkville’s senior runner dealt with injuries to both feet during the summer and into the fall. Horeni utilized different avenues to remain in shape. It all came together in the season’s stretch run.

Horeni took second at the Twilight Invitational in early October, and fourth at conference the next week. He won the regional race, and took third at sectionals.

And at the Class 3A state meet, Horeni took third place in a school record time of 14:07.46. It was the best finish by a Yorkville boys runner at state since Jake Hoffert and Luke Hoffert went 1-2 in Class 2A in 2014, and was the best finish by a Yorkville runner ever in Class 3A. Horeni previously finished 17th as a junior.

For his achievements, Owen Horeni is the Record Newspapers boys country Athlete of the Year.

Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

I saw you ran a season-best at state by 33 seconds. How did it come together so well?

Horeni: It was really an accumulation of me maturing as a runner along with executing my plan perfectly. [Yorkville] Coach [Chris] Muth and I discussed breaking my race up into phases and working through the race phase by phase. My first phase was from the start to the 1 and a quarter mile mark, then from that point to the 2 and a quarter mile mark, and then from there to the finish. I wanted to get out in a good position the first phase, hold it the second, close well the third phase, and these all came together to create my perfect race.

Third at state, obviously a huge improvement for you. What’s it mean? Did you feel you were peaking at the right time? Finishing that high in 3A too, don’t think it’s been done at your school - thoughts?

Horeni: I think that it means a lot to me as a runner more than anything. I’ve worked so hard these past four years, even longer, and it feels so amazing for it all to pay off in the end. I felt like I peaked perfectly. I tapered down in the final week before state and that benefited me a ton. It is the highest finish for a Yorkville athlete in 3A and it feels amazing to be able to say that, especially knowing that I had a great team backing me up.

I think I heard you were hurt a bit during the year. Was that the case, what was going on and how’d you get back into good shape before postseason?

Horeni: I got a little banged up over the summer, I broke my toe then had an issue in my other foot coming back from that. It was definitely a grind to stay in shape, but I learned how beneficial cross training is, such as aqua jogging or biking and it definitely benefited me in the long run.

Any other races this season stand out?

Horeni: Naperville Twilight always stands out to me, even though it wasn’t at the same course as it typically is, I ran an amazing race and seeing as it was my first good race back, it gave me a boost of confidence. I really needed that to carry me into the postseason. I won our regional meet and had one of the best races of my career. I think that’s where that switch flipped and I really realized what I could do at state.

You’ve obviously had a ton of success going back before high school. How have you matured as a runner?

Horeni: I’d say that I’ve matured most recently by being awake and able to respond during my races. This has been an issue dating all the way back to freshman year and I feel like this is the year I realized what it meant to be present in the moment and know what I needed to do to execute my race. I’ve also matured in the sense that I feel like I’ve gotten to know myself a lot better as a runner and I’ve figured out how to deal with mental walls as well as physical wellbeing.

Do you know college plans?

Horeni: I have no plans set in stone, however, I am exploring my options with many colleges. I hope to continue my academic and athletic career by doing what I love at the highest level.

What’s next for you competition-wise? Any regional or national races?

Horeni: I raced at Nike Cross Regionals but, unfortunately, didn’t have too great of a race. However, I’m definitely looking forward to track season. I plan on racing at multiple nationally known meets, indoor and outdoor. I hope to continue my success from cross country to track.