Those attending Oswego’s playoff football game urged to bring donation for Toys for Tots

Oswego's Mariano Velasco (10) runs the ball during the varsity football second-round 8A playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Those attending Saturday’s IHSA semifinal football game at Oswego High School between the Panthers and Lockport Township High School can help the Oswego Fire Protection District in its effort to collect toys for children in need.

The Oswego High School athletic department is partnering with the fire district to support the annual toy drive.

For the 18th year, the district is collecting toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Fans attending Saturday’s game are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

The program collects new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

The fire protection district will have a designated collection area near the stadium entrance for all toy drop-offs. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game will start at 5 p.m.

The Panthers are headed to the Class 8A semifinals for the first time since 2003, when Oswego High School won the 7A state title. It moved to the 8A classification several years ago.