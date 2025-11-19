Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel is the Record Newspapers Girls Golfer of the Year

Oswego East’s Alli Wiertel tees off during the Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional at Springbrook Golf Course in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner for Shaw Local Ne)

Alli Wiertel stood at the center of Oswego’s Ken Pickerill Stadium at halftime of the crosstown football game last month, soaking in applause from both sides of the community.

Hers was a season to celebrate.

The Oswego Co-Op sophomore capped off a season for the record books in record-breaking fashion.

Wiertel set IHSA state golf meet records for a single round and two rounds to win the Class 2A state championship at Hickory Point in Forsyth.

Wiertel, in third place after round one, fired a 7-under-par 65 in Saturday’s final round and finished the tournament at 8-under par for a five-shot win over runner-up Martha Kuwahara of Glenbrook North.

It was the perfect capper to a sensational sophomore year.

She was medalist in every conference dual match, captured the conference title by 11 strokes and won six 18-hole tournaments.

Wiertel set course records of 63 at Glendale Lakes and 59 at Whitetail Ridge. She shot a bogey-free 65 to win regionals.

Her nine-hole scoring average was 33.6. She had 160 pars on the season, 84 birdies and five eagles with only 27 bogies.

For all those achievements, Alli Wiertel is the Record Newspapers Girls Golfer of the Year.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

It’s been about a month since you won state. How often do you think back on it, and what did it mean to finally reach that goal?

Wiertel: The whole experience was special for a lot of reasons. Playing with and against some of my closest friends across the state is always fun, but the IHSA tournament just feels different. Everyone is happy that weekend, and even though we’re competing, there’s this incredible sense that we’re all part of the same group. Winning it was special, especially with some of my best friends there — even if they were playing for other schools.

Since then, both Oswego East and Oswego’s athletic departments have been unbelievable. The support, the recognition, the effort they put into designing a ring and putting my name on the school walls — it’s all been overwhelming in the best way. I’m really grateful and I’m proud to represent both schools.

You caught fire in the second round of state. What does that feeling feel like as a golfer?

Wiertel: It’s one of the best feelings in golf. When you have full control of your game and the golf ball, your confidence goes way up. I work hard to find that feeling, and when it shows up, I try to ride that wave for as long as I can.

You were incredibly consistent this season. How did you keep your level so high?

Wiertel: Consistency, plain and simple. Consistency in my practice, my mental game, and my technique. I stick to my routines, trust what’s working, and keep pushing myself. I always feel like I can get better, and I’m never satisfied with where I am. That mindset keeps me dedicated and helps me expect more of myself.

I love the grind, but I’ve also experienced failure. Every great golfer has. When you stop being afraid of failure and accept that it’s part of the process, success comes.

How does having a dad who knows the game help you?

Wiertel: My dad knows the game really well, but it’s his perspective on my future that’s helped me the most. He’s always believed in me as both a person and a golfer. Even before I was good, he told me how great I was going to be. He supports me whether I win or lose and builds me up during the tough moments.

My mom has also been huge. She’s supported everything and sacrificed a lot for me to chase this dream. She’s competitive too and wants the best for me. Playing golf at a high level takes a full family commitment, and I don’t take that for granted.

Outside of high school season, how often do you play? And what course are you at most?

Wiertel: My season basically never stops. I travel a lot in the summer for tournaments and pretty often in the winter too. My home course in Illinois is Mistwood Golf Club, which genuinely has one of the best golf communities anywhere. I love the people, the coaches, the CAP program, the Dome, and the course itself is beautiful.

I also spend a lot of time in the summer at Pinehurst Country Club, which is one of my favorite places on earth. Playing on Bermuda grass and bent greens has helped me a ton when competing on championship courses against the best players in the world. Pinehurst has so much history, and it really feels like my home away from home.

If you had to pick your best round this season, would it be state or the 59 at Whitetail?

Wiertel: This is a tough question to answer because the two rounds felt so different. During my 59 at Whitetail, I never really grasped that a 59 was in play until late in the round. I was just trying to make as many birdies as I could and got into a real rhythm. It was also my first tournament of the high school season, and I wasn’t playing for a state title.

At state, I knew exactly what I was playing for and what I was trying to accomplish. I understood how much every shot meant and always knew where I stood on the leaderboard.

So it’s hard to say which round was my best — they were great for completely different reasons.

If you weren’t playing golf, was there another sport you considered?

Wiertel: Yeah. I played basketball until eighth grade, when I decided to go all-in on golf. I also played volleyball in junior high. I loved basketball, but I knew I couldn’t get to a high level in golf if I didn’t commit fully.

My old teammates, Ashley Cook and Peyton Johnson at OHS, still text me before tryouts every year saying, “See you tomorrow?!” I wish I could play, but it wouldn’t be fair to the team to not give them my full time and effort. Honestly, though, I can’t picture my life without golf.

Where do you feel you can still improve as a golfer?

Wiertel: Everywhere. No matter the level, there’s always something to get better at. Mental game, swing path, contact, short-game creativity, putting speed and lines, flighting wedges, shot shaping, bunker play, speed training, and even my physical strength.

There isn’t one single thing I’m focused on. It’s more about the constant push to get a little better every day. That’s the whole secret to anything and especially golf. I love the work, and all I want is to keep getting a little better.