Montgomery holiday decorations contest now open

The Montgomery Beautification Committee is holding its annual Holiday Decorations Contest for residences and businesses.

Registration is officially open, and residents are invited to nominate their own property—or a neighbor’s—for this competition. Nominations are being accepted through Sunday, Dec. 14.

“This is one of our favorite traditions of the year,” Village Trustee and Beautification Committee Chair Ben Brzoska said in an announcement from the village.

“Every December, Montgomery transforms into a twinkling winter wonderland, and we love seeing the creativity and community spirit that shines through in every display,” he said.

Only one nomination per address is needed to be included in the contest, the village’s release said.

The Beautification Committee will take a tour around town to judge the nominated displays on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Participants should be sure their lights are on and ready by 5 p.m. that evening, the village said.

Participating homes or businesses honored by the volunteer judges will receive a recognition sign to display at their property.

“Montgomery really comes alive this time of year,” Brzoska said. “It’s heartwarming to see neighbors spreading joy and helping make our community such a bright and welcoming place to call home.”

To nominate a property, visit montgomeryil.org. For questions regarding the contest, residents can email rmason@montgomeryil.org.