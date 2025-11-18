26-acre solar farm starting construction in Yorkville next spring

(file photo) A new solar farm is being eyed for the Bristol Ridge area of Yorkville. Pictured, thousands of solar panels make up a farm used to power the Kendall County Jail, Health Department and Courthouse. (Shea Lazansky)

A solar farm on 26 acres of land in Yorkville is expected to have its first construction work done in spring of next year.

The 5-megawatt farm, named Bristol Ridge 105 Solar Farm, by developers Turning Point Energy, LLC, will be located east of Cannonball Trail and north of the BNSF Railroad.

The developers, a Colorado-based company, plan on installing 14,000 solar panels.

The 5-megawatt farm, named Bristol Ridge 105 Solar Farm, by developers Turning Point Energy, LLC, will be located east of Cannonball Trail and north of the BNSF Railroad in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The city extended a special use approval, enabling the developers to finish the project by Oct. 20, 2027.

The project was initially slated to be completed by October 2026, but faced delays with “utility company easement documents necessary for installation and future removal of facilities,” according to city documents.

The delay resulted in the city having to give the go-ahead on a one-year extension for the special use approval.

The length of the solar installation lease is not clear in the documents. On other solar farm projects in town, like the 35-acre Corneils Road Solar, LLC, the developers have a 20-year lease with the landowners, with the option to extend it for another 20-years.

The Bristol Ridge area on the north side of Yorkville was an area of special attention earlier in the month when the city moved forward with creating a “quiet zone” along the BNSF Railway line, eliminating train horn noise and minimizing noise in the area’s roadway crossings.

The area has seen greater interest from developers in recent years.