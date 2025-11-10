Where to find micro food pantries in Kendall County area

Oswego Transportation Association (OTA) is distributing winter coats collected in its recent coat drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Over 1,000 coats are available. The coats can be picked up in the back lot of the Oswego Transportation Center, located on 55 Stone Hill Road, Oswego.
Here is a list of the local micro pantries compiled by Community Cares of Oswego.
• Grace Community Christian Church
2770 Montgomery Road, Aurora
• Peace House
301 E. 5th St., Aurora
• Montgomery Village Hall
200 N. River St., Montgomery
• Oswego Public Library (Inside)
1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery
• Keller Williams Realty
11850 IL Route 59, Suite 104, Plainfield
• Sugar Grove Library
125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove
• Oswego Public Library (inside)
32 W. Jefferson St., Oswego
• Oswegoland Park District
IL Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass
• Ink 180
27 Stone Hill Road D, Oswego
• Grace Giving Joy
170 S. Adams St., Oswego
• Church of Good Shepherd
5 W. Washington St., Oswego
• Private Residence
673 Churchill Lane, Oswego
Pet Food Resources
fb.me/rescueresourceconnections
• 3:11 Project
102 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
• Grace Holistic Center
201 Garden St., Yorkville
• Yorkville Congregational UCC
409 Center Pkwy., Yorkville
• Whole Child Pediatrics
520 E. Kendall Drive, Suite C, Yorkville
• Three Rivers Public Library-Minooka
109 N. Wabena Ave, Minooka
• Morris Area Public Library
604 Liberty St., Morris
Visit, findhelp.org for additional resources