Where to find micro food pantries in Kendall County area

Both Oswego Public Library campuses – Oswego and Montgomery – are hosting micro food pantries inside the libraries. (Shea Lazansky)

Oswego Transportation Association (OTA) is distributing winter coats collected in its recent coat drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Over 1,000 coats are available. The coats can be picked up in the back lot of the Oswego Transportation Center, located on 55 Stone Hill Road, Oswego.

Here is a list of the local micro pantries compiled by Community Cares of Oswego.

Aurora

• Grace Community Christian Church

2770 Montgomery Road, Aurora

• Peace House

301 E. 5th St., Aurora

Montgomery

• Montgomery Village Hall

200 N. River St., Montgomery

• Oswego Public Library (Inside)

1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Plainfield

• Keller Williams Realty

11850 IL Route 59, Suite 104, Plainfield

Sugar Grove

• Sugar Grove Library

125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove

Oswego

• Oswego Public Library (inside)

32 W. Jefferson St., Oswego

• Oswegoland Park District

IL Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass

• Ink 180

27 Stone Hill Road D, Oswego

• Grace Giving Joy

170 S. Adams St., Oswego

• Church of Good Shepherd

5 W. Washington St., Oswego

• Private Residence

673 Churchill Lane, Oswego

Pet Food Resources

fb.me/rescueresourceconnections

Yorkville

• 3:11 Project

102 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

• Grace Holistic Center

201 Garden St., Yorkville

• Yorkville Congregational UCC

409 Center Pkwy., Yorkville

• Whole Child Pediatrics

520 E. Kendall Drive, Suite C, Yorkville

Minooka

• Three Rivers Public Library-Minooka

109 N. Wabena Ave, Minooka

Morris

• Morris Area Public Library

604 Liberty St., Morris

Visit, findhelp.org for additional resources