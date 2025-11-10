Oswego school officials like improvements made on this year’s school report card

All Oswego School District 308 schools received a designation of commendable or better on this year’s Illinois Report Card. District officials view that as continued progress in academic performance and student success (Eric Schelkopf)

All Oswego School District 308 schools received a designation of Commendable or better on this year’s Illinois Report Card.

District officials view that as continued progress in academic performance and student success. Commendable is a designation given to a school that has no underperforming student groups, a graduation rate greater than 67% and whose performance is not in the top 10% of schools statewide.

Homestead Elementary School is designated as an exemplary school on this year’s report card. Exemplary schools are schools performing in the top 10% of schools statewide, with no underperforming student groups.

The district has 24 schools and programs. It serves almost 17,000 students, making it the seventh largest public school district in the state.

It covers 68 square miles that encompasses all of Oswego and portions of Montgomery, Aurora, Plainfield, Joliet and Yorkville.

One way to measure a student’s progress at the high school level is through the 9th Grade On Track scores. Students identified as “on track” have earned at least five full-year course credits (10 semester credits) and have earned no more than one semester “F” in a core course (English, math, science or social science).

The district saw gains in the ninth Grade on Track indicator, increasing from 92.5% to 93.2% Students who complete the ninth-grade year on track are almost four times more likely to graduate from high school than students who are not on track.

“The Illinois Report Card offers valuable insight into how we’re growing as a district, but our true measure of success is found in the daily experiences of our students and staff,” District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said.

“These results reflect the goals outlined in Our Story, our 2025-2028 strategic plan, which keeps us focused on preparing every student for the future while strengthening our partnerships with families and the community,’ he said.

In addition, the district’s attendance rate increased to an average daily attendance of 93%, up slightly from last year’s 92.6%. In comparison, the average daily attendance across the state this year was 91.8%.

District 308 officials noted that the Illinois State Board of Education has recalibrated its proficiency benchmarks and established new unified performance levels for all state assessments.

“As a result, our district’s 2025 proficiency rates establish a new baseline for student performance and cannot be compared to those of prior years,” they said.

More information can be found by going to this fact sheet.