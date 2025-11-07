Elgin man faces charges of allegedly soliciting a child

An Elgin man is charged with allegedly soliciting a child following a joint investigation between the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Elgin Police Department.

Brandon Mancera, 19, of Elgin, is in custody in the Kendall County Jail awaiting a pre-trial conditions hearing. Mancera has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation of a child.

Mancera turned himself in to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 5, and was processed on charges stemming from the Elgin Police Department’s investigation.

He was then transferred to the Kendall County Jail.

On Sept. 26, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing juvenile in unincorporated Oswego Township, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile was later located by the Elgin Police Department in the company of Mancera, the release said.

Investigators determined that the juvenile had interacted with Mancera online and that Mancera had traveled to meet the juvenile on two separate occasions, according to the release.

Detectives from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Elgin Police Department conducted a joint investigation into the circumstances of this case. The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved charges, leading to the issuance of a warrant on Oct. 31.

“This case highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies, particularly when it comes to protecting children in our community,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “Our detectives worked closely with the Elgin Police Department to ensure a careful and thorough investigation. Safeguarding our community, especially its most vulnerable members, remains our highest priority.”

