Kendall County races for 2026 primary taking shape

Zach Bachmann, who has been on the Kendall County Board since 2022, is running for Kendall County Clerk. (Eric Schelkopf)

The March 17 primary will feature races for Kendall County sheriff, clerk, treasurer and Kendall County Board.

Monday, Nov. 3 was the last day for candidates from established parties to file election petitions for the March 17, 2026 primary. Those voting in the primary will determine who is on the ballot in the general election in November 2026.

County Clerk Debbie Gillette, a Republican who has held the office since 2008, faces a challenge from Kendall County Board member Zach Bachmann, a Democrat.

Bachmann’s term on the County Board doesn’t expire until November 2028.

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, a Republican, is running against retired Kendall County deputy Jose Villagrana, a Democrat, for sheriff.

After being Kendall County Sheriff since 2014, Dwight Baird will not run for reelection when his term ends next year and has endorsed Richardson for the post. Villagrana, a practicing attorney, lost in his race against incumbent Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis last year.

County Treasurer Jill Ferko, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2002.

Ferko faces a challenge from Yorkville resident Bob Allen of the Kendall County Party.

Six people have filed to run for the three open District 2 seats on the Kendall County Board while four people have filed for the two open District 1 seats.

County Board is comprised of 10 members who are elected from two districts, with five board members representing each district.

Half the board is up for reelection next year. County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, a Republican, filed for reelection.

Kellogg, who represents District 2, has been on the County Board since December 2016 and has been board chairman since December 2022.

Also filing for reelection were District 2 incumbents Elizabeth Flowers and Brooke Shanley, both Democrats. Nancy Schwartz, a Democrat from Aurora, also filed for a District 2 seat along with Oswego resident Joe West, a Republican who is the former Oswego Township supervisor and Oswego resident Christopher “Chris” Cetnar, a Republican,

County Board incumbent members Jason Peterson and Ruben Rodriguez also filed for reelection. They are both Republicans and represent District 1.

Also filing petitions for District 1 were Oswego resident Bradley Chamberlin and Yorkville resident Christina Jones, both Democrats.