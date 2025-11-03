Kendall County volunteer earns high honors at Illinois’ 50th anniversary master gardener conference

Tom Kopacz was honored at the 50th Anniversary Master Gardener Conference. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Impactful projects making a positive difference in local communities did not go unnoticed at the 2025 University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Conference, Sept. 4-5 in Springfield.

Among those honored, Kendall County volunteer Tom Kopacz earned a 2025 Outstanding Illinois Master Gardener Award.

Kopacz of Oswego plays a hands-on role with the Kendall County master gardener team, according to Sarah Fellerer, Extension program coordinator.

“From reinforcing the greenhouse and installing a solar-powered fan system, to building a garden patio and repairing a compost bin, Tom steps in whenever help is needed,” Fellerer said in a news release. “He actively pursues continuing education and shares what he learns by hosting workshops and events. Tom’s blend of practical skills, collaborative spirit, and lifelong curiosity exemplifies the values of the Master Gardener program.”

Kopacz began volunteering with Extension five years before officially becoming a master gardener, inspired by his wife Linda, a dedicated master gardener for more than 30 years.

He was actively involved in numerous projects, contributing his time and skills wherever needed. Together, Tom and Linda have generously opened their home for multiple educational events for master gardeners.

Since becoming a certified master gardener himself in 2021, Kopacz took on responsibilities on multiple committees, as well as the roles of greenhouse caretaker, patio installation project leader, seed starting workshop co-leader, Help Desk volunteer, Kendall Rainfall Network and CoCoRaHS reporter, and new intern mentor.

Kopacz also is dedicated to continuing education hours across a wide variety of topics.

“His enthusiasm for continuing education inspires those around him and reflects a deep commitment to learning and growth,” Fellerer said in a news release. “Whether he’s diving into the latest research, sharing what he’s learned with others, or transforming a backyard walk into a mini-workshop, Tom embodies the spirit of curiosity and lifelong learning that defines a Master Gardener.”

This year’s annual conference marked 50 years of the master gardener program’s mission of helping others learn to grow. The celebration featured hands-on workshops, a timeless garden, historical home tours, and a keynote session on designing gardens that appeal to all five senses.

A panel discussion with former extension staff highlighted the program’s roots in communities and its continued growth through connection across Illinois.

“It’s been five decades since this program’s purposeful start and mission to help others learn to grow,” said Candice Anderson, state Master Gardener specialist, in a news release. “Over the years, this program has grown more than just plants; it has built strong relationships that continue to connect communities across Illinois.”

Each year, the master gardener awards recognize exceptional projects and volunteers who exemplify leadership, innovation, and community engagement. Nominations are submitted in three categories: Outstanding, Teamwork, and Sustained Excellence. They are reviewed by the state master gardener advisory committee, which evaluates and scores each submission based on established criteria.

To learn more about the local Master Gardener program, visit extension.illinois.edu/dkk/master-gardeners.