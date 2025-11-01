Open Roads ABATE participates in trunk or treat, toy and food run

Open Roads ABATE Chapter member Mitch Busch serves as a flag carrier for the 39th Annual 2025 DuKane ABATE Toy & Food Run. Cindy Bennish, Kurt Gembeck, Bill Kolb, and Bruce Littlebrant also participated. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. members participated in the 22nd annual Trunk or Treat event held at the Plano Methodist Church in Plano.

Five members decorated their bikes or cars with Halloween skeletal and pumpkin décor and handed out candy to the children.

Pictured are the members Lori Meyer, Cliff Oleson, Cherie and Bob Mauer from Open Roads ABATE and their decorated car/bikes for the 2025 trunk or treat event held at the Plano Methodist Church. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Members from the Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illlinois participated in the DuKane ABATE Toy and Food Run on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Approximately 280 bikes from northern Illinois participated with this event. Members gathered at Knuckleheads and Schmidt’s Towne Tap in Elburn to register and joined in the parade of bikes at 12:30 p.m. to ride to the Sycamore Speedway, according to a news release from Open Roads ABATE Chapter.

Bikers filled a 40-foot flatbed semitrailor with toys and food to share with others during this Christmas season, according to a news release from Open Roads ABATE Chapter.

Bikers enjoyed the fun-filled afternoon with live music, door prizes, food, vendors, meeting political candidates, supporting local charities and motorcycle rights, and socializing with others, according to a news release from Open Roads ABATE Chapter.

Santa and his elves were on hand for picture-taking and greeting everyone.