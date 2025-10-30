Shaw Local

Oswego District 308 enrollment growth, future planning to be discussed at forum

Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati addresses those attending a public forum at Plank Junior High School Nov. 4, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

Student assignment and enrollment growth are two of the topics that will addressed during a Nov. 3 public forum hosted by the Oswego Dist. 308 School Board.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Plank Junior High School, 510 Secretariat Lane, Oswego.

The theme of the public forum, “Collaborating for the Future: Our Students, Our Spaces, Our Growth,” will explore the following session topics:

  • Student achievement and future-focused learning.
  • Facilities and future planning.
  • Student assignment and enrollment growth.
  • Special education and student services.

More information is available at the district’s website, sd308.org.

