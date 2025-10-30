Kankakee man charged in fatal attack at Oswego Chick-fil-A restaurant remains in custody

During a court hearing on Oct. 30, Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, was assigned a public defender. He faces 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and armed robbery. (WSPY media pool photo)

A Kankakee man remains in custody after he allegedly killed a man using a hammer and knife and injured another person Oct. 22 at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

During a court hearing on Oct. 30, Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, was assigned a public defender. He faces 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and armed robbery.

His next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 17. The victim in the fatal attack has been identified as Tracey J. Land, 52, of Bridgeview.

Land was making a delivery to the restaurant when, about 3:10 a.m., Lee allegedly broke into the restaurant and attacked him with a hammer and a knife, according to Oswego police.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Eric Schelkopf)

About 5 a.m., Oswego police were called to the restaurant for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the offender being restrained by two contracted maintenance workers.

Officers immediately took Lee into custody and began providing medical aid to one of the workers who had been injured, police said.

The injured 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital.

Based on statements made by the offender, officers conducted a protective sweep of the restaurant and discovered Land inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, and the preliminary investigation indicates Land suffered multiple traumatic injuries, police said.

The final cause and manner of death is pending further investigation by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office and the Oswego Police Department.

Police believe that after allegedly killing Land, Lee remained in the restaurant and attempted to clean up the crime scene. The maintenance workers were outside the restaurant unaware Lee was inside and had killed Land, police said.

Lee exited the restaurant about 4:56 a.m. and allegedly attacked the 20-year-old man from behind by stabbing him with a knife, police said. Despite his injuries, the man was able to subdue the offender with the assistance of his mother, who also was on site working with him, police said.

“This was an unprovoked attack and resulted in a tragic loss of life,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in a news release. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and everyone affected by this tragic incident. We are grateful for the bravery of those who intervened and for the coordinated response from our officers, fire personnel and assisting agencies.”