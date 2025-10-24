Kankakee man charged in fatal stabbing attack at Chick-fil-A in Oswego

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Eric Schelkopf)

A Kankakee man has been charged with fatally stabbing one man and injuring another Wednesday morning at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2740 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, faces 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and armed robbery. He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail and has a hearing on Friday.

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The victim in the fatal stabbing has been identified as Tracey J. Land, 52, of Bridgeview. Land was making a delivery to the restaurant when, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Lee allegedly broke into the restaurant and attacked him with a hammer and a knife, according to Oswego police.

At approximately 5 a.m., Oswego police were called to the restaurant for a report of a stabbing in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the offender being restrained by two contracted maintenance workers.

Officers immediately took Lee into custody and began providing medical aid to one of the workers who had been injured.

The injured 20-year-old man was transported to an area hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Based on statements made by the offender, officers conducted a protective sweep of the restaurant and discovered Land inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, and the preliminary investigation indicates Land suffered multiple traumatic injuries, police said. The final cause and manner of death will be pending further investigation by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office and the Oswego Police Department.

Police believe that after allegedly killing Land, Lee remained in the restaurant and attempted to clean up the crime scene. The maintenance workers were outside the restaurant unaware Lee was inside and had killed Land, according to police.

Lee exited the restaurant at approximately 4:56 a.m. and allegedly attacked the 20-year-old man from behind by stabbing him with a knife, according to police. Despite his injuries, the man was able to subdue the offender with the assistance of his mother, who was also on site working with him, police said.

“This was an unprovoked attack and resulted in a tragic loss of life,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in a news release. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and everyone affected by this tragic incident. We are grateful for the bravery of those who intervened and for the coordinated response from our officers, fire personnel and assisting agencies.”