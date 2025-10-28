Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg among those filing for re-election

Several Kendall County Board members and officials have filed to run for reelection next year, including Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg (Eric Schelkopf)

Several Kendall County Board members and officials have filed to run for reelection next year, including Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg and Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette.

Monday was the first day for candidates from established parties to file election petitions for the March 17, 2026 primary. The last day is Nov. 3.

Those voting in the primary will determine who is on the ballot in November 2026. Kellogg, who is a Republican and represents District 2, has been on the Kendall County Board since December 2016 and has been board chairman since December 2022.

Gillette has been Kendall County Clerk since 2008. Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2002.

Ferko faces a challenge from Yorkville resident Bob Allen of the Kendall County Party.

Also filing on Monday was Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, a Republican. After being Kendall County Sheriff since 2014, Dwight Baird will not run for reelection when his term ends next year and has endorsed Richardson for the post.

Kendall County Board incumbent members Jason Peterson and Ruben Rodriguez also filed for reelection. They are both Republicans and represent District 1.

Also filing petitions were Oswego resident Joe West, a Republican who is the former Oswego Township Supervisor and Oswego resident Bradley Chamberlin, a Democrat who is running for a District 1 seat.