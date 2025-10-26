CMR Health Group celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony in Yorkville

CMR Health Group in Yorkville celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 20, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

CMR Health Group in Yorkville celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 20.

The new location is located at 129 Commercial Drive, Yorkville.

“CMR Health Group is a network of healthcare providers that focus on providing holistic, personalized healthcare that directly addresses the root cause and provides individualized solutions for your pain or health issues,” the chamber said.

According to CMR Health Group’s website, one area of focus is their “Gut Health Program.” Treatment carries a single payment option of $1,600. The business does not accept insurance.

For their aesthetic services, injectable hyaluronic acid fillers run around $775 a syringe, according to their website.

Simple hydration with saline IV infusions run $105. The business also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments and an infrared sauna, according to their website.

During the ribbon-cutting event attendees enjoyed a performance by the Yorkville Marching foxes, refreshments, a raffle drawing, and were invited to stay for a Women’s Expo featuring their art laser for women’s health, according to the chamber.

You can learn more about CMR Health Group’s full range of services by visiting its website, cmrhealthgroup.com/.