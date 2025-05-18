Complete Medical Recovery expands in Yorkville with new fitness studio and supplement store

Complete Medical Recovery in Yorkville expanded into a larger home. The business features several medicinal providers and hosts a new fitness studio and supplement store. (Joey Weslo)

From a hyperbaric chamber, to acupuncture an infrared sauna and a full fitness studio, Complete Medical Recovery in Yorkville provides a holistic range of bodily treatments with a set of medicinal providers.

Their expanded medicinal office is located at 129 Commercial Drive, unit 9. The medicinal provider group is lead by chiropractor and CEO of CMR Health Group, Eric Andersen.

Several medicinal providers, including Walton Chiropractic, A Touch of Ginger, Complete Muscle Recovery, Complete Medical Recovery, Complete Mind Recovery, and Complete Medical Radiance celebrated the grand-opening of their larger new location earlier in May.

The group purchased the new location, a two-story 12,3000 square foot space, earlier in January.

The new space features a brand new fitness studio on the first floor. The medicinal group also features a retail store for purchase of supplements.

You can learn more about their full services by visiting cmrhealthgroup.com.