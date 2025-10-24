Shaw Local

Starbucks drive-through welcoming customers in Montgomery off U.S. Route 34

Location part of the Ogden Hill Shopping Center

The new Montgomery Starbucks is located off 1991 Hill Ave., off U.S. Route 34, as part of the Ogden Hill Shopping Center. (DANIEL ACKER)

By Joey Weslo

In time for pumpkin spice latte season, a new Starbucks drive-through location has opened in Montgomery.

The development located at 1991 Hill Ave., off U.S. Route 34, was first approved by the village board in 2023. The location is part of the Ogden Hill Shopping Center.

The coffee hotspot welcomed its first customers earlier this year. The property is owned by Inland Development Corporation.

The shop does not offer indoor seating.

The village board passed a series of variances to enable its construction on the quaint size of the building lot.

A second Starbucks location opened in town off Orchard Road just south of Route 30 more than a decade ago.

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network