Plano woman taken to hospital following crash between e-bike, vehicle

(file photo) The Plano Police Department responded to a crash on Oct. 24, 2025 between a woman on an e-bike and an oncoming motor vehicle. (File photo)

By Joey Weslo

A 35-year old woman from Plano was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center for medical treatment following a crash between her e-bike and an oncoming vehicle.

The Plano Police Department and the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District responded to the area of Lee Street and Center Street in Plano at 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 24.

After conducting an investigation, the police determined the woman was riding an e-bike westbound on Lee Street when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a motor vehicle traveling northbound on Center Street, according to a release by the police.

No injuries were reported by occupants of the motor vehicle involved in the crash. No citations have been issued at this time, according to the release.

